U.S. Troops Deployed to Middle East Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has deployed a small number of troops to the Middle East as a precautionary measure, according to two U.S. officials. This move aims to prepare for potential scenarios including the evacuation of American citizens from Lebanon, amid escalating tensions in the region.

While Washington has advised U.S. citizens to leave Lebanon, the State Department has yet to order an official evacuation. Notably, the U.S. military has not been requested to assist at this stage. Meanwhile, Britain has moved troops to Cyprus in readiness to evacuate its nationals from Lebanon if necessary.

The U.S. forces headed to the region are also being deployed to Cyprus and number in the dozens. The Pentagon has not disclosed the exact number or specific mission details. Israel continues its airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, as the Biden administration calls for diplomatic solutions to prevent a broader conflict.

