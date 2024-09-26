UN Pushes for 21-Day Ceasefire Amid Lebanon Conflict

The United Nations is ramping up efforts to secure a 21-day ceasefire in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated on Wednesday that considerable progress has been made, expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution.

Barrot, set to visit Lebanon later this week, emphasized the urgency for both parties to accept a ceasefire to protect civilians and facilitate diplomatic negotiations. U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron also called for a settlement along the Israel-Lebanon border to ensure civilian safety and security.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its airstrikes, with 72 reported fatalities on Wednesday. Lebanese officials estimate that half a million people have been displaced due to the conflict. The situation has spurred international concern, particularly as the violence threatens to inflame broader Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)