UN Pushes for 21-Day Ceasefire Amid Lebanon Conflict

The United Nations is working towards a 21-day ceasefire agreement in the ongoing Lebanon conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. France and the U.S. lead the diplomatic efforts, urging both sides to agree. The conflict has displaced half a million Lebanese residents and escalated tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations is ramping up efforts to secure a 21-day ceasefire in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated on Wednesday that considerable progress has been made, expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution.

Barrot, set to visit Lebanon later this week, emphasized the urgency for both parties to accept a ceasefire to protect civilians and facilitate diplomatic negotiations. U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron also called for a settlement along the Israel-Lebanon border to ensure civilian safety and security.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its airstrikes, with 72 reported fatalities on Wednesday. Lebanese officials estimate that half a million people have been displaced due to the conflict. The situation has spurred international concern, particularly as the violence threatens to inflame broader Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

