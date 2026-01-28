Diplomatic Efforts Urged for Fishermen's Release

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on the union government to take diplomatic action to secure the release of nine fishermen from Vizianagaram district, currently detained by the Bangladesh Navy.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Naidu emphasized the need for intervention by the Ministries of Home and External Affairs to ensure the fishermen's safe return. The incident occurred after adverse weather conditions led the fishermen to inadvertently cross international maritime boundaries.

State Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reported that the fishermen set out from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on October 13, 2025. The situation was only revealed on October 22 when another fishing vessel's crew alerted authorities. Naidu, addressing the distress of the families, urged swift resolution of the matter. Coordination continues with the Centre, aiming for a prompt and humanitarian release of the detained fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)