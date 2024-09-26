Left Menu

China Investigates Canadian Trade Restrictions

China has initiated an anti-discriminatory investigation into Canada's restrictive trade measures, including tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum products. The investigation is set to begin on September 26 and typically lasts three months, with the possibility of extension under special circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:13 IST
China Investigates Canadian Trade Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has launched an anti-discriminatory investigation against restrictive measures taken by Canada, including additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum products, its commerce ministry announced on Thursday.

The investigation is slated to commence on September 26 and customarily spans three months for completion. However, the timeframe could be extended under special circumstances, according to the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024