China Investigates Canadian Trade Restrictions
China has initiated an anti-discriminatory investigation into Canada's restrictive trade measures, including tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum products. The investigation is set to begin on September 26 and typically lasts three months, with the possibility of extension under special circumstances.
China has launched an anti-discriminatory investigation against restrictive measures taken by Canada, including additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum products, its commerce ministry announced on Thursday.
The investigation is slated to commence on September 26 and customarily spans three months for completion. However, the timeframe could be extended under special circumstances, according to the ministry.
