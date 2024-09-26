Arunachal Pradesh Government Announces Bureaucratic Reshuffle

In a significant move, the Arunachal Pradesh government has implemented a series of bureaucratic reshuffles, as stated in a notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

Mimum Tayeng, the current Women and Child Development Secretary, has been transferred to the role of Parliamentary Affairs Secretary, replacing SD Sunderasan. Meanwhile, Nyali Ete, secretary for Urban Development, Housing, and Town Planning, has been appointed as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), taking over from KK Singh. Ete will also retain his position as IPR secretary.

Health Secretary Krishna Kr Singh will take over as APSSB Secretary, replacing D Varma. Additionally, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal has been moved to the position of Health Secretary, while Lohit Deputy Commissioner Shasvat Sourabh will now serve as Transport Secretary.

Other notable transfers include Tourism Director KN Damo, who has been appointed as Lohit Deputy Commissioner, and Deomali Additional Deputy Commissioner JT Obi, who will now serve as Kamle Deputy Commissioner. Itanagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Techu Aran has been reassigned as Tirap Deputy Commissioner, and Kanubari Additional Deputy Commissioner B Tawsik has been transferred to Deomali. Kunal Yadav, Tezu Additional Deputy Commissioner, is now Kanubari Additional Deputy Commissioner, according to the notification.

