Delhi Court Permits Terror Accused Yaseen Bhatkal Virtual Meet with Ailing Mother

A Delhi court has ordered Tihar jail authorities to facilitate a one-time video conference between Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yaseen Bhatkal and his ailing mother. The communication is to occur in Hindi and may be recorded for security purposes, given Bhatkal's involvement in multiple terrorism cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:33 IST
Delhi Court Permits Terror Accused Yaseen Bhatkal Virtual Meet with Ailing Mother
  • India

A Delhi court on Thursday directed Tihar jail authorities to allow Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yaseen Bhatkal to interact with his ailing mother through video conferencing.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur also mandated that Bhatkal's communication with his mother be conducted in Hindi only. The move grants the jail superintendent the liberty to record the interaction for security reasons if deemed necessary.

The order follows an application by Bhatkal's counsel, who cited the critical condition of his mother following heart surgery. The application noted that Bhatkal has not spoken to his family in 13 years and seeks monthly virtual meetings on humanitarian grounds. The request for physical custody parole was withdrawn. Opposed by the police, the application highlights Bhatkal's charges, which include terrorism and conspiracy.

