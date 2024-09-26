Left Menu

House Panel Points to Secret Service Failures in Trump Assassination Attempts

A bipartisan House panel suggested that the U.S. Secret Service, not local police, failed in preventing two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump. The panel highlighted multiple security lapses and presented findings from interviews and documents gathered over two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:58 IST
House Panel Points to Secret Service Failures in Trump Assassination Attempts
  • Country:
  • United States

Members of a bipartisan House panel investigating the Trump assassination attempts suggested during its first hearing Thursday that the U.S. Secret Service, not local police, failed to prevent a gunman from opening fire on former President Donald Trump.

In his opening statement, Republican co-chair Rep. Mike Kelly blamed multiple failures by the Secret Service that allowed the gunman, Thomas Michael Crooks, to gain access to a roof and open fire, wounding Trump and killing another man at the rally.

The panel of seven Republicans and six Democrats has spent two months analyzing these security lapses. They are also looking into a separate incident involving another assassination attempt thwarted on Trump's Florida golf course. Thursday's hearing focused on the use of local law enforcement, with testimony from Pennsylvania and Butler County police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024