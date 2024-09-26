Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Status Quo on Byju's Insolvency Proceedings

The Supreme Court has directed the interim resolution professional (IRP) to maintain the status quo and halt any meetings of the creditors' committee in the insolvency case involving ed-tech firm Byju's. The Court reserved its verdict on Glas Trust Company LLC's plea against NCLAT's ruling that set aside insolvency proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:04 IST
Supreme Court Orders Status Quo on Byju's Insolvency Proceedings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the interim resolution professional (IRP) to maintain the status quo and not hold any meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) concerning the insolvency proceedings against ed-tech company Byju's.

The top court also reserved its verdict on Glas Trust Company LLC's plea challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision to halt the insolvency proceedings against Byju's and sanction its Rs 158.9 crore settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, announced that the IRP must not convene any CoC meetings until the final judgment is delivered. The decision followed allegations from senior advocate Kapil Sibal that Glas Trust Company LLC, holding a dominant share in the CoC, was unfairly removed by the current IRP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024