Congress Demands Death Penalty for Principal in Dahod Student Murder Case

A wave of outrage swept through the Congress ranks as they embarked on a foot march on Thursday, demanding the death penalty for a school principal accused of murdering a six-year-old girl student in Dahod district, Gujarat.

Leading the charge was State Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, who questioned the conspicuous silence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders over the horrifying incident. Gohil pointed out the CM's promptness in commenting on a similar case in West Bengal but his reluctance to address the Dahod case, allegedly due to the principal's RSS connections.

The accused principal, Govind Nat, who police say smothered the child to death after a failed sexual assault attempt, had past associations with RSS and BJP, according to social media evidence, Gohil noted. BJP leader Jagdish Vishwakarma assured the public that the government would ensure justice, with the case being tried in a fast track court.

(With inputs from agencies.)