Tragic Family Dispute: Man Kills Father Over Marriage Argument in Uttar Pradesh
A man in Uttar Pradesh's Pipraich area allegedly killed his father with a brick following a heated argument over marriage arrangements. The suspect fled but was later apprehended. The victim, Satyaprakash Tiwari, was declared dead after being taken to a hospital. Local police cited a family dispute as the cause.
A man allegedly struck his father to death with a brick following a heated argument in the Pipraich area of Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Thursday.
The suspect fled the scene after the Wednesday night altercation but was apprehended on Thursday, authorities confirmed.
Police responded to a tip from neighbors and found an injured Satyaprakash Tiwari, who was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.
An official disclosed that the conflict arose over the suspect, Kanhaiya Tiwari, pressuring his father to arrange his marriage. The situation escalated when Kanhaiya threatened to commit suicide and his father intervened, leading to the fatal attack.
Local residents indicated that Kanhaiya Tiwari was a habitual drinker known for frequent disputes with his father over marriage demands.
"The accused was apprehended on Thursday. The underlying cause of the incident was a family dispute," said Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava.
(With inputs from agencies.)
