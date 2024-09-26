Union Minister Advocates Skill Development for Prisoners at National Conference

Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar underscored the significance of imparting skill-based training to prisoners, proportional to their educational qualifications, to enhance their employability upon release.

Speaking at the 4th National Conference on Uniformed Women in Prison Administration, organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Central Intelligence Training Institute, Kumar revealed that the central government has introduced the Model Prison Act 2023. The new act focuses on the reform and rehabilitation of prisoners, replacing the 130-year-old Prison Act of 1894 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Highlighting the increasing presence of women in the prison administration over recent years, Kumar stated that women now serve in diverse roles such as wardens, jailers, and sentries. He emphasized the necessity for a policy shift to improve prison organizations, allocating a portion of the prison budget to skill development, supported by the cooperation of National State Skill Development Corporations and industries. Educational, recreational, and vocational facilities should also be prioritized to facilitate the reintegration of prisoners into society as law-abiding citizens.

