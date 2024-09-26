Left Menu

Raj: Army Commander visits Sri Ganganagar Military Station

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:21 IST
Raj: Army Commander visits Sri Ganganagar Military Station
  • India

Army Commander of the South Western Command Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh visited the Sri Ganganagar Military Station and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Amogh Division.

According to Army Spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma, the commander also visited the forward areas of the division and reviewed the current situation and operational preparedness.

Singh met the Deputy Inspector General of the Sector Headquarters of the Border Security Force, Sri Ganganagar, Sharma said.

The commander encouraged all ranks to remain physically fit and develop innovative techniques, tactics and procedures to dominate the rapidly evolving threat scenario, Sharma said.

