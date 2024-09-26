Raj: Army Commander visits Sri Ganganagar Military Station
Army Commander of the South Western Command Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh visited the Sri Ganganagar Military Station and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Amogh Division.
According to Army Spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma, the commander also visited the forward areas of the division and reviewed the current situation and operational preparedness.
Singh met the Deputy Inspector General of the Sector Headquarters of the Border Security Force, Sri Ganganagar, Sharma said.
The commander encouraged all ranks to remain physically fit and develop innovative techniques, tactics and procedures to dominate the rapidly evolving threat scenario, Sharma said.
