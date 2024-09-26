Systemic Failures: Civil Rights Violations in Small-Town Mississippi Police Department

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday a damning discovery of civil rights violations by a small-town police department in Lexington, Mississippi, spotlighting an alarming pattern of excessive force and arrests over minor infractions.

The Civil Rights Division's investigation revealed that Black residents were disproportionately targeted due to an aggressive enforcement strategy, with evidence suggesting intentional discrimination by police officers.

The findings underscore a critical breakdown in law enforcement practices aimed at marginalized communities in Lexington.

(With inputs from agencies.)