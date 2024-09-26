Systemic Failures: Civil Rights Violations in Small-Town Mississippi Police Department
The U.S. Justice Department has identified pervasive civil rights violations by the Lexington, Mississippi police department. Officers have been accused of routinely using excessive force and disproportionately targeting Black residents. These actions were found to be driven in part by intentional discrimination.
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday a damning discovery of civil rights violations by a small-town police department in Lexington, Mississippi, spotlighting an alarming pattern of excessive force and arrests over minor infractions.
The Civil Rights Division's investigation revealed that Black residents were disproportionately targeted due to an aggressive enforcement strategy, with evidence suggesting intentional discrimination by police officers.
The findings underscore a critical breakdown in law enforcement practices aimed at marginalized communities in Lexington.
