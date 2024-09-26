ED Seizes Assets of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth more than Rs 52 lakh linked to YouTuber Siddharth Yadav, also known as Elvish Yadav, singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya, and a company, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

The action involves a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which includes attaching agricultural land in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and freezing bank deposits.

The agency accused Elvish Yadav and Fazilpuriya of using protected species of snakes and exotic animals in their music videos to boost followership and revenue. Both Yadav and Fazilpuriya have been questioned by federal authorities, with charges also including suspected usage of snake venom in parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)