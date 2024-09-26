NIA Arrests Key Suspect in Assam Explosive Plot Linked to ULFA(I)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday confirmed the arrest of Girish Baruah, alias Gautam Baruah, a principal accused in the planting of explosive devices across Assam by the terrorist outfit ULFA(I). The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into armed protests against India's Independence Day celebrations.

Baruah was apprehended on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he had been hiding. The NIA registered a case earlier this month related to the planting of explosive devices by the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent in various parts of Assam.

The accused was among the group of ULFA(I) operatives who had strategically placed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in North Lakhimpur district at the command of the group's top leaders. He was produced in a special NIA court in Bengaluru on Wednesday, which ordered his transit remand to be produced before the NIA special court in Guwahati. The investigation remains active and ongoing, NIA added.

