Left Menu

NIA Arrests Key Suspect in Assam Explosive Plot Linked to ULFA(I)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Girish Baruah, also known as Gautam Baruah, a main accused in planting explosive devices across Assam by the terrorist group ULFA(I). Baruah, apprehended near Bengaluru, was involved in planting IEDs in North Lakhimpur district under the group's directives. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:53 IST
NIA Arrests Key Suspect in Assam Explosive Plot Linked to ULFA(I)
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday confirmed the arrest of Girish Baruah, alias Gautam Baruah, a principal accused in the planting of explosive devices across Assam by the terrorist outfit ULFA(I). The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into armed protests against India's Independence Day celebrations.

Baruah was apprehended on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he had been hiding. The NIA registered a case earlier this month related to the planting of explosive devices by the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent in various parts of Assam.

The accused was among the group of ULFA(I) operatives who had strategically placed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in North Lakhimpur district at the command of the group's top leaders. He was produced in a special NIA court in Bengaluru on Wednesday, which ordered his transit remand to be produced before the NIA special court in Guwahati. The investigation remains active and ongoing, NIA added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024