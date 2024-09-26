Elon Musk's Platform X Seeks Return to Brazilian Market

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has requested Brazil's Supreme Court to allow it to resume service in the country, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The platform was shut down in late August after failing to comply with court orders related to hate speech moderation and not naming a local legal representative, as required by law.

Musk had condemned the orders as censorship and initially refused to comply. Last week, however, lawyers for X in Brazil stated the company had appointed a local legal representative and would abide by the court rulings. X has formally designated Rachel de Oliveira Conceicao as its Brazil legal representative and blocked nine accounts under investigation in a hate speech and misinformation probe, the source said.

The platform also paid a previously imposed fine of 18 million reais ($3.31 million). X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 5.4339 reais)

(With inputs from agencies.)