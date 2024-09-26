Left Menu

Elon Musk's Platform X Seeks Return to Brazilian Market

Elon Musk's social media platform X has requested Brazil's Supreme Court to allow it to resume service in the country. The platform was shut down in late August for non-compliance with court orders related to hate speech moderation. X has since taken steps to align with legal requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:54 IST
Elon Musk's Platform X Seeks Return to Brazilian Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has requested Brazil's Supreme Court to allow it to resume service in the country, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The platform was shut down in late August after failing to comply with court orders related to hate speech moderation and not naming a local legal representative, as required by law.

Musk had condemned the orders as censorship and initially refused to comply. Last week, however, lawyers for X in Brazil stated the company had appointed a local legal representative and would abide by the court rulings. X has formally designated Rachel de Oliveira Conceicao as its Brazil legal representative and blocked nine accounts under investigation in a hate speech and misinformation probe, the source said.

The platform also paid a previously imposed fine of 18 million reais ($3.31 million). X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 5.4339 reais)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024