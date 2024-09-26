Left Menu

Urgent Actions Needed to Combat Cyber-Enabled Human Trafficking

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasized the urgent need for legislation and awareness to counter the rising issue of cyber-enabled human trafficking. At a national consultation event, various initiatives, such as the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the creation of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday highlighted that legislation, law enforcement, and awareness have failed to keep pace with the misuse of technology in fostering organized crimes like human trafficking.

Addressing the National Consultation on Countering Cyber-Enabled Human Trafficking (CEHT), Anitha pointed out that this is a global issue needing harmonized responses internationally. She observed that while some tools exist, they are often narrowly focused on child sexual abuse images and are underutilized against broader human trafficking.

Emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive response, Anitha cited various initiatives by the Government of India, including the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the expert group's recommendation to create the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). State Women and Child Welfare Minister Sandhya Rani also underlined the necessity for international coordination to tackle the rapidly growing issue. Jennifer Larson, US Consul General, Hyderabad, and representatives from various states attended the event to draft actionable measures for the Government of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

