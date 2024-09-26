Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP of Manipulating MCD Election

Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of undermining democracy by forcing a late-night standing committee member election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He claimed the Delhi Lieutenant Governor instructed the MCD commissioner to hold the election despite the house meeting being adjourned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:32 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of 'murdering' democracy within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by orchestrating a late-night election for a standing committee member. This occurred despite the official adjournment of the house meeting by MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Sisodia alleged during a press conference that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is currently abroad, directed the MCD commissioner to hold the election by 10 PM. Oberoi had previously adjourned the meeting until October 5 due to disruptions.

Sisodia demanded that the LG retract his order and threatened legal action from his party. He compared the situation to the Chandigarh mayoral poll, accusing BJP councillors of attempting to elect in the absence of AAP councillors. Despite the adjournment and the departure of AAP and Congress councillors, BJP councillors continued to wait for the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

