Algerian Government Reinstates Visa Requirements for Moroccans Amid Accusations
Algeria has imposed visa requirements on Moroccan nationals, accusing them of abusing the visa-free entry to conduct criminal activities. The two nations had previously lifted such requirements 20 years ago. This move further escalates tensions rooted in the Western Sahara dispute and follows Algeria's severance of diplomatic ties in 2021.
In a significant development, Algerian authorities have reintroduced visa requirements for Moroccan nationals entering the country. This measure, announced on Thursday by state news agency APS, accuses Morocco of exploiting visa-free entries to facilitate criminal activities, including organized crime, drug and human trafficking, illegal immigration, and espionage. This reinstatement comes 20 years after both nations had mutually lifted visa entry requirements.
Morocco has yet to issue an official response. Relations between the two North African neighbors have deteriorated sharply, primarily due to conflicting stances on the Western Sahara territory. Morocco claims the Western Sahara as its own, while Algeria supports the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the region.
Algerian authorities allege that Morocco has allowed "Zionist" spies with Moroccan passports to infiltrate Algerian territory. However, no evidence has been provided to substantiate these serious claims. Diplomatic ties were severed by Algeria in 2021, accusing Morocco of hostile actions, including support for a separatist group in Algeria's Kabylia region. Since then, Algeria has taken further steps, such as halting gas supply through a pipeline via Morocco, banning Moroccan aircraft from its airspace, and boycotting Moroccan ports. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune asserted earlier this year that relations between the two countries have reached 'the point of no return.'
