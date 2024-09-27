Crisis at Haiti's Key Port: Armed Gangs Force Shutdown
Haiti's Caribbean Port Services announced its port in Port-au-Prince will close to land traffic from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29 to allow military and police to secure the area. The port has been affected by gang violence, with ships being shot at and crew members kidnapped.
- Country:
- Haiti
Haiti's Caribbean Port Services (CPS) announced on Thursday that it will close land access to its port in Port-au-Prince from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29. The port, vital for the country's supplies, has been paralyzed by recent armed gang attacks.
A shipping official told Reuters that ships have been shot at, preventing them from docking and unloading, while authorities reported the kidnapping of two Filipino crew members. Despite the partial deployment of a U.N.-backed security force, insecurity remains a major concern, as highlighted by Haitian leaders at the United Nations' General Assembly.
Gangs, armed with weapons trafficked from the United States, have taken control of much of Port-au-Prince and nearby areas. Over 700,000 people have been displaced, with many living in makeshift camps and facing rising poverty and hunger rates. Earlier this year, violence closed Haiti's main seaports and international airport for nearly three months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Plans: Impact on U.S. Shipping and Retail
Jaishankar Defends BRICS Amid Insecurity in Developed Nations
India's Shipping Crisis: Rising Costs and Strategic Solutions
Skyrocketing Insurance Costs for Red Sea Shipping Amid Houthi Attacks
IAEA Scientific Forum 2024 Launches Atoms4Food Initiative to Combat Global Food Insecurity