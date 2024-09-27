Russian Missile Strike Kills Reuters Safety Adviser in Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that a Russian missile strike from Rostov killed Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and injured two journalists in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. The attack involved an Iskander 9M723 ballistic missile. Investigations are ongoing to determine the responsible unit and the motive behind the strike.
Ukrainian intelligence sources have confirmed that a Russian missile strike originating from the Rostov region was responsible for the death of Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and for injuring two journalists in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.
The August 24 attack involved an Iskander 9M723 ballistic missile launched from near Taganrog, a Russian city close to the Ukrainian border. The Ukrainian military identified three potential Russian units that could have carried out the strike.
However, no definitive information on the precise unit or motive has been reported. Reuters continues to seek more details regarding the tragic incident while supporting their affected colleagues and their families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
