ED Raids Telangana Revenue Minister in Rs 100 Crore Smuggling Case

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on several premises linked to Telangana revenue minister P Srinivasa Reddy as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation related to an alleged smuggling operation exceeding Rs 100 crore, according to official sources.

Approximately five locations, including properties in Hyderabad, are under scrutiny, officials confirmed.

The ED's probe originates from a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaint filed against Reddy's son, Harsha Reddy of the Raghav Group, who reportedly purchased seven luxury watches valued at Rs 7 crore. The transactions are suspected to be part of a larger hawala and cryptocurrency racket involving Rs 100 crore, with a man named A Naveen Kumar also being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)