New Appointments to Game Animal Council Announced by Todd McClay

Hunting and Fishing Minister Todd McClay today announced two key appointments to the Game Animal Council (GAC), introducing one new member and reappointing another experienced advocate for New Zealand’s hunting community.

Minister McClay is pleased to announce the first-time appointment of Glenn MacPherson, alongside the reappointment of Eugene Rewi, a dedicated pig and deer hunter. Both appointments will commence immediately and extend until 30 June 2027.

New Appointee Brings Grassroots Experience

Glenn MacPherson, the newly appointed GAC member, is currently the president of the Te Kuiti Pig Hunting Club. He has been involved with the New Zealand Pig Hunting Association as a committee member for the past three years. Raised in Tokoroa, Glenn, a school principal by profession, was taught from a young age the importance of being a kaitiaki (guardian) of the forest, which aligns with the conservation ethos of the GAC.

Reappointment of an Experienced Hunter

Eugene Rewi, a returning GAC member, has a lifelong connection with hunting and gathering food from the ngahere (forest), moana (sea), and awa (river). Over the past five years, he served as the treasurer of the Ngamanawa Whānau Hunting Club, contributing to the governance and operation of one of New Zealand’s key hunting groups. His reappointment reflects his strong ties to the hunting community and the practical knowledge he brings to the council.

Minister McClay’s Commitment to GAC’s Mission

“These appointees bring renewed experience and a valuable perspective to the Game Animal Council,” McClay said. “The GAC represents the interests of the hunting sector and plays an essential role in providing advice, conducting research, and promoting hunter safety and hunter-led conservation efforts.”

Minister McClay emphasized his commitment to improving the management of game animals across New Zealand. He highlighted that supporting the work of the GAC is a key priority in his Hunting and Fishing portfolio.

“I am focused on strengthening the management of game animals, and the GAC plays a pivotal role in this mission. The Council’s work in supporting safe and sustainable hunting practices directly benefits both hunters and the conservation of our natural resources,” McClay added.

Acknowledgement of Outgoing Members

In addition to the new appointments, Minister McClay took a moment to recognize the contributions of three outgoing GAC members: Steve McFall, Sharon Salmons, and Kevin Eastwood.

“Steve, Sharon, and Kevin have made invaluable contributions to the Game Animal Council over their terms. Their dedication and hard work have left a lasting impact on the hunting sector in New Zealand, and I thank them for their commitment to improving the hunting experience and supporting the conservation of game animals.”

The new appointments reflect a continued effort to balance the needs of hunters with conservation goals, ensuring the sustainable management of New Zealand’s rich game animal resources.