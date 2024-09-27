FSB Detains Two Ukrainian Agents in Crimea

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday the detention of two Ukrainian agents in Crimea. According to the FSB, one of the detained individuals had provided Kyiv with information on the coordinates of Russian air defense installations located in the city of Kerch.

The Crimean Bridge, which connects Kerch to Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia, serves as a crucial supply line for Russian troops engaged in the conflict in Ukraine. Russia had annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and later used it as a strategic base for its military offensive launched in February 2022. The arrested agent, identified as a 45-year-old resident of Crimea, allegedly supplied intelligence used to launch missile strikes, according to the FSB.

The second detainee, a 43-year-old individual, had offered assistance to the Ukrainian defense ministry, the FSB added, as reported by the TASS state news agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)