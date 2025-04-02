Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks DEI Program Terminations in Intelligence Community

A federal judge halted the Trump administration's effort to terminate 19 intelligence employees involved in diversity programs. Judge Anthony J. Trenga issued a preliminary injunction, allowing the employees to seek reassignment or appeal. The lawsuit highlights the ongoing push to end DEI initiatives across the federal government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:48 IST
Federal Judge Blocks DEI Program Terminations in Intelligence Community
judge
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to dismiss over a dozen intelligence employees working on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga granted a preliminary injunction, blocking the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence from firing 19 workers who contested their proposed dismissals. In his ruling, Judge Trenga emphasized the employees' rights to pursue reassignment or appeal their terminations according to the employment regulations of their respective agencies.

The decision arises as the Trump administration continues its broader agenda to dismantle DEI programs within federal agencies. The lawsuit, filed by the affected employees, contends that their roles in DEI were temporary and they fulfilled additional duties as intelligence officers. Notably, the case unfolds amid collaboration between high-profile figures like Trump and Elon Musk, aiming to streamline federal operations, including in intelligence sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025