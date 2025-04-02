Federal Judge Blocks DEI Program Terminations in Intelligence Community

A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to dismiss over a dozen intelligence employees working on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga granted a preliminary injunction, blocking the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence from firing 19 workers who contested their proposed dismissals. In his ruling, Judge Trenga emphasized the employees' rights to pursue reassignment or appeal their terminations according to the employment regulations of their respective agencies.

The decision arises as the Trump administration continues its broader agenda to dismantle DEI programs within federal agencies. The lawsuit, filed by the affected employees, contends that their roles in DEI were temporary and they fulfilled additional duties as intelligence officers. Notably, the case unfolds amid collaboration between high-profile figures like Trump and Elon Musk, aiming to streamline federal operations, including in intelligence sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)