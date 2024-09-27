Maharashtra Carpenter Sentenced to 10 Years for Heinous Crime Under POCSO Act

A special POCSO court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 50-year-old carpenter to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his teenage stepdaughter, leading to her pregnancy and forced abortion. The case was presided over by Judge DS Deshmukh, who also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that the carpenter repeatedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in March 2016 while they were residing at a construction site in the Kashimira area. The crime came to light when the girl became pregnant and was taken to a Mumbai hospital for an abortion by the stepfather.

During the trial, 10 prosecution witnesses testified against the carpenter. Their depositions, along with medical reports, were instrumental in securing the conviction. Mhatre emphasized that these pieces of evidence conclusively proved the charges against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)