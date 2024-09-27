Left Menu

Kejriwal Pledges Swift Road Repairs Amid Political Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal announced that repair work on damaged roads in Delhi will begin immediately following an assessment. He and Delhi CM Atishi inspected damaged roads, vowing thorough evaluations and rapid repairs. Kejriwal also addressed the MCD standing committee election controversy, stressing the mayor's exclusive rights to convene sessions.

Updated: 27-09-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:22 IST
Kejriwal Pledges Swift Road Repairs Amid Political Tensions
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, declared that repairs on damaged roads across Delhi would commence rapidly, post-assessment. While inspecting Roshanara Road alongside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, he noted its poor condition which has persisted for seven to eight months. He committed to deploying MLAs and ministers to evaluate all PWD roads in the city.

Addressing the MCD standing committee election controversy, Kejriwal asserted that only the mayor possesses the legal right to call House sittings. He criticized the lieutenant governor and MCD commissioner for potentially overstepping their authority, hinting at ulterior motives.

Kejriwal recently returned from a five-month stint in Tihar jail over an excise policy case and resigned as chief minister. He plans to reclaim his position after securing public approval in the upcoming Assembly polls.

