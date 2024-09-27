Kejriwal Pledges Swift Road Repairs Amid Political Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, declared that repairs on damaged roads across Delhi would commence rapidly, post-assessment. While inspecting Roshanara Road alongside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, he noted its poor condition which has persisted for seven to eight months. He committed to deploying MLAs and ministers to evaluate all PWD roads in the city.

Addressing the MCD standing committee election controversy, Kejriwal asserted that only the mayor possesses the legal right to call House sittings. He criticized the lieutenant governor and MCD commissioner for potentially overstepping their authority, hinting at ulterior motives.

Kejriwal recently returned from a five-month stint in Tihar jail over an excise policy case and resigned as chief minister. He plans to reclaim his position after securing public approval in the upcoming Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)