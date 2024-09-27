Caste Panchayat Faces Charges for Enforcing Social Boycott in Beed District

Nine members of a caste panchayat in Maharashtra's Beed district have been charged with enforcing a social boycott on a woman's family, according to police reports.

The panchayat, a form of internal dispute resolution among communities, ordered the ostracism after the woman's father-in-law married for love without their approval. Failing to pay a Rs 2.5 lakh fine, the family was threatened with violence if they contacted law enforcement.

The woman, Malan Fulmali, filed a police complaint, leading to the charges against the panchayat members under various sections of the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott Act and other legal provisions. Investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)