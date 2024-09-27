Left Menu

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges Over Alleged Turkish Bribes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is charged with accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. The indictment reveals Adams pressured officials to approve Turkey's new 36-story consulate. He denies wrongdoing and vows to fight the charges. Calls for his resignation are growing within his own party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:33 IST
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges Over Alleged Turkish Bribes
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. This legal predicament has sparked calls from within his own party for his resignation.

Adams, 64, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan court on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker. He is expected to enter a plea at the hearing.

The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, accuses Turkish diplomats and businesspeople of illegally funneling money to Adams' campaigns. In return, Adams allegedly pressured city officials to greenlight Turkey's new 36-story consulate, despite safety concerns. The charges could lead to decades of imprisonment if Adams is found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024