NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges Over Alleged Turkish Bribes
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is charged with accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. The indictment reveals Adams pressured officials to approve Turkey's new 36-story consulate. He denies wrongdoing and vows to fight the charges. Calls for his resignation are growing within his own party.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. This legal predicament has sparked calls from within his own party for his resignation.
Adams, 64, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan court on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker. He is expected to enter a plea at the hearing.
The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, accuses Turkish diplomats and businesspeople of illegally funneling money to Adams' campaigns. In return, Adams allegedly pressured city officials to greenlight Turkey's new 36-story consulate, despite safety concerns. The charges could lead to decades of imprisonment if Adams is found guilty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvey Weinstein Faces New Indictments Amid Health Crisis
Former Botswana President Ian Khama Faces Gun Charges in Dramatic Court Appearance
Hip-Hop Mogul Combs Faces Sweeping Indictment
Federal Agents Raid NYC Mayor's Residence Amid Criminal Indictment
Turmoil in NYC: Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Indictment