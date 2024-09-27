NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges Over Alleged Turkish Bribes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. This legal predicament has sparked calls from within his own party for his resignation.

Adams, 64, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan court on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker. He is expected to enter a plea at the hearing.

The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, accuses Turkish diplomats and businesspeople of illegally funneling money to Adams' campaigns. In return, Adams allegedly pressured city officials to greenlight Turkey's new 36-story consulate, despite safety concerns. The charges could lead to decades of imprisonment if Adams is found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)