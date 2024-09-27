Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Responses on Babbar Khalsa Terrorist's Plea for Transfer

The Supreme Court has demanded responses from the Centre, Delhi, and Punjab governments regarding a petition by Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara. Serving life imprisonment for the 1995 killing of Beant Singh, Hawara seeks transfer from Delhi's Tihar jail to a Punjab prison, citing his clean conduct and personal reasons.

Updated: 27-09-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:45 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday demanded responses from the Centre and other concerned authorities concerning a petition filed by Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara. Hawara, serving a life sentence for the 1995 assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, is seeking to be transferred from Delhi's Tihar jail to a prison in Punjab.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan has issued notices to the Centre, Delhi, and Punjab governments, calling for their responses to Hawara's petition. The plea emphasizes Hawara's consistent good behavior in prison barring a 2004 jail break and highlights personal reasons for his requested transfer.

The court has posted the hearing for four weeks from now, inviting comprehensive records from the respondents on Hawara's conduct during his incarceration. The case holds significance as Hawara appeals for transfer, noting that there are no pending cases against him in Delhi, and his family resides in Punjab.

