Left Menu

Sudan's Struggle: A Nation Torn Apart by Conflict

The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023 has plunged the country into ethnic violence, famine, and internal displacement. The war has devastated infrastructure, escalated rivalries, and involved foreign states. Efforts for peace have so far failed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:28 IST
Sudan's Struggle: A Nation Torn Apart by Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023, has devolved into severe ethnic violence, creating the world's largest internal displacement crisis and triggering famine in parts of Darfur.

The fighting began between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, 2023, stemming from tensions over a planned transition to civilian rule. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, are the main players in the power struggle.

Both sides have committed abuses, including ethnically targeted killings and sexual violence, while the war has ravaged the country's infrastructure and displaced over 10 million people. International efforts to negotiate peace have yet to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024