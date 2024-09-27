Sudan's Struggle: A Nation Torn Apart by Conflict

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023, has devolved into severe ethnic violence, creating the world's largest internal displacement crisis and triggering famine in parts of Darfur.

The fighting began between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, 2023, stemming from tensions over a planned transition to civilian rule. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, are the main players in the power struggle.

Both sides have committed abuses, including ethnically targeted killings and sexual violence, while the war has ravaged the country's infrastructure and displaced over 10 million people. International efforts to negotiate peace have yet to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)