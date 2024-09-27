Supreme Court Hosts National Consultation to Protect Rights of Differently-Abled Children

The Supreme Court's juvenile justice committee is set to hold a two-day national consultation focused on protecting the rights of differently-abled children, the apex court announced in a press release.

Scheduled for September 28 and 29, the event will see key stakeholders discuss advancing the rights of every child in India. The consultation will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and organized in association with UNICEF India. Aimed at strengthening policies and actions for an inclusive society, the event will focus on early identification, healthcare, education, and legal services for children with disabilities.

Remarks will also be made by Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Justice B V Nagarathna, and UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey. A handbook on inclusive terminology for disabilities, to be released in Braille and audiobook formats, will be introduced by the Chief Justice to sensitize the legal community and the public.

The consultation will conclude with final remarks from key representatives, including those from the Centre, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and UNICEF, emphasizing the Supreme Court's ongoing efforts to amplify children's rights in India.

