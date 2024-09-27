Left Menu

Beirut Blasts: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates

A series of explosive Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut have caused numerous casualties and widespread fears of escalating conflict. Lebanese health officials report over 700 deaths since the attacks began, while Hezbollah retaliates with rocket fire into Israel. The violence has devastated communities and forced widespread evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:12 IST
Beirut Blasts: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beirut was rocked by powerful explosions on Friday as Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, according to Reuters witnesses.

Israel's foreign minister dismissed global ceasefire calls, persisting with attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives in Lebanon. Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV reported four buildings destroyed in southern Beirut.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad stated that Israeli strikes killed 25 people, including a family of nine in Shebaa. Official tallies indicate over 700 deaths since Monday. Hezbollah confirmed rocket attacks on northern Israeli cities in retaliation.

Despite Israeli defenses intercepting many rockets, tens of thousands are displaced and northern Israel faces severe disruptions. The Israeli military reported intercepting four unmanned aircraft entering maritime space from Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024