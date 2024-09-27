Beirut Blasts: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates

Beirut was rocked by powerful explosions on Friday as Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, according to Reuters witnesses.

Israel's foreign minister dismissed global ceasefire calls, persisting with attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives in Lebanon. Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV reported four buildings destroyed in southern Beirut.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad stated that Israeli strikes killed 25 people, including a family of nine in Shebaa. Official tallies indicate over 700 deaths since Monday. Hezbollah confirmed rocket attacks on northern Israeli cities in retaliation.

Despite Israeli defenses intercepting many rockets, tens of thousands are displaced and northern Israel faces severe disruptions. The Israeli military reported intercepting four unmanned aircraft entering maritime space from Lebanon.

