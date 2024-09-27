Death Sentence for Double Murder in Odisha Robbery Case

Two individuals were sentenced to death by a court in Odisha's Angul district on Friday for committing a triple murder during a robbery attempt.

The convicts, Prakash Behera and his brother-in-law Nanda Kishore Sethi, entered the home of Biranchi Nayak in Gambharimaliha village under Kishore Nagar police station jurisdiction on October 9, 2017. They killed Nayak, his wife Tarini, and son Naba and disposed of their bodies at different sites.

The pair were arrested within three days of the incident and confessed to the crime, according to the prosecution.

Additional District Sessions Judge Athmallik sentenced Behera and Sethi to death.

The prosecution stated that before the incident, Nayak had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a self-help group for unspecified purposes.

