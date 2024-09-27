Left Menu

Death Sentence for Double Murder in Odisha Robbery Case

Two individuals, Prakash Behera and Nanda Kishore Sethi, were sentenced to death for committing a triple murder during a robbery attempt in Odisha's Angul district. The crime took place on October 9, 2017, when the duo killed Biranchi Nayak, his wife Tarini, and son Naba. The bodies were disposed of in separate locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:18 IST
Death Sentence for Double Murder in Odisha Robbery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were sentenced to death by a court in Odisha's Angul district on Friday for committing a triple murder during a robbery attempt.

The convicts, Prakash Behera and his brother-in-law Nanda Kishore Sethi, entered the home of Biranchi Nayak in Gambharimaliha village under Kishore Nagar police station jurisdiction on October 9, 2017. They killed Nayak, his wife Tarini, and son Naba and disposed of their bodies at different sites.

The pair were arrested within three days of the incident and confessed to the crime, according to the prosecution.

Additional District Sessions Judge Athmallik sentenced Behera and Sethi to death.

The prosecution stated that before the incident, Nayak had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a self-help group for unspecified purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024