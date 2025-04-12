Left Menu

Bangladeshi Man Arrested for Forging Indian Passport at Mumbai Airport

A Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shamim Mohammad Sattar, was arrested at Mumbai airport for possessing a fake Indian passport. He allegedly used false documents to obtain the passport under another name. He has been charged with forgery and cheating the government, and remanded in police custody.

Updated: 12-04-2025 22:01 IST
Bangladeshi Man Arrested for Forging Indian Passport at Mumbai Airport
A Bangladeshi national was apprehended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly carrying a counterfeit Indian passport. The individual in question was Mohammad Shamim Mohammad Sattar, who was intercepted while attempting to board a flight to Bangladesh, according to a police official.

Shamim's passport stated he was a resident of Gujarat, equipped with a valid Bangladeshi visa. However, when questioned by immigration about his travel intent, Shamim's responses were deemed unsatisfactory. Further interrogation revealed that Shamim admitted to being a Bangladeshi citizen.

He purportedly used fraudulent documentation to secure the Indian passport, under the guise of Ajaybhai Dilipbhai Chaudhary, via the Ahmedabad passport office. This passport facilitated his international travels, including several trips to Bangladesh. Shamim has been charged with forgery, deception, and misusing a fake passport, and has been remanded into police custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

