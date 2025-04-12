Historic Diplomatic Conversation: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Spark Optimism

Diplomatic activity between Iran and the United States has resumed as negotiations over Iran's nuclear program unfold. The discussions took place in Oman, marking the first direct dialogue since President Trump's return to office.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in a face-to-face conversation, a promising sign reported by Iranian state television. American officials remained tight-lipped, while Iran confirmed the next round of talks for April 19.

The negotiations highlight the soaring stakes—with both sides seeking a binding agreement to avert potential military confrontations. The prospect of removing economic sanctions in exchange for constraints on Iran's nuclear activities remains at the forefront of deliberations.

