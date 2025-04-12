Chaos Unfolds: Violent Protests Erupt Over Waqf Act in West Bengal

In a dramatic twist, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in the state. Her announcement followed violent protests in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, which left three people dead and numerous others injured, prompting critical security concerns across the region.

The unrest intensified in several pockets, including Suti and Samserganj, leading the Calcutta High Court to intervene. In response to a plea from the opposition, the court ordered the deployment of central armed police forces to restore order. The division bench emphasized the need for adequate security, asserting that the court 'cannot keep its eyes closed' to such volatile situations.

Amid escalating violence, the Union Home Ministry actively engaged with state authorities to review the law and order situation. With political stakes high given the upcoming assembly polls, the incidents sparked a fiery exchange between the ruling TMC and the BJP, each accusing the other of capitalizing on the crisis for political gain.

