Left Menu

Iran Condemns Israeli Strike on Beirut as 'Game-Changer'

Iran's embassy in Lebanon condemns an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs as a dangerous escalation deserving appropriate punishment. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson calls the attack a war crime, implicating both Israel and the U.S. in complicity due to the use of American-donated bombs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 01:07 IST
Iran Condemns Israeli Strike on Beirut as 'Game-Changer'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's embassy in Lebanon has described Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs as a dangerous, game-changing escalation that will result in appropriate punishment for its perpetrators.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani labeled the strike a 'war crime,' implicating both Israel and the U.S. for accountability. The state media quoted Kanaani stating, 'This barbaric attack, carried out with bombs donated by the U.S. regime to the rogue Zionist regime, is a clear and undeniable war crime. Therefore, the American regime is also an accomplice and must be held accountable.'

The statement underscores escalating tensions and adds to the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024