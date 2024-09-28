Iran Condemns Israeli Strike on Beirut as 'Game-Changer'

Iran's embassy in Lebanon has described Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs as a dangerous, game-changing escalation that will result in appropriate punishment for its perpetrators.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani labeled the strike a 'war crime,' implicating both Israel and the U.S. for accountability. The state media quoted Kanaani stating, 'This barbaric attack, carried out with bombs donated by the U.S. regime to the rogue Zionist regime, is a clear and undeniable war crime. Therefore, the American regime is also an accomplice and must be held accountable.'

The statement underscores escalating tensions and adds to the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region.

