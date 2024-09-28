France Calls for Immediate Halt to Airstrikes in Lebanon

France's ambassador to the United Nations has urgently called for an immediate cessation of airstrikes targeting Lebanon, following extensive attacks in southern Beirut that left many casualties and widespread devastation.

Nicolas de Riviere, speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the large-scale strikes had significant humanitarian impacts.

The attacks targeted Lebanese Hezbollah commanders, prompting international calls for a rapid ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)