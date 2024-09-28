France Calls for Immediate Halt to Airstrikes in Lebanon
France's ambassador to the United Nations has called for an immediate end to airstrikes targeting Lebanon after large-scale attacks in southern Beirut resulted in significant devastation and casualties. The attacks targeted Lebanese Hezbollah commanders, leading to a U.N. Security Council meeting where an urgent ceasefire was demanded.
Nicolas de Riviere, speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the large-scale strikes had significant humanitarian impacts.
The attacks targeted Lebanese Hezbollah commanders, prompting international calls for a rapid ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and damage.
