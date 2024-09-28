Left Menu

France Calls for Immediate Halt to Airstrikes in Lebanon

France's ambassador to the United Nations has called for an immediate end to airstrikes targeting Lebanon after large-scale attacks in southern Beirut resulted in significant devastation and casualties. The attacks targeted Lebanese Hezbollah commanders, leading to a U.N. Security Council meeting where an urgent ceasefire was demanded.

France's ambassador to the United Nations has urgently called for an immediate cessation of airstrikes targeting Lebanon, following extensive attacks in southern Beirut that left many casualties and widespread devastation.

Nicolas de Riviere, speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the large-scale strikes had significant humanitarian impacts.

The attacks targeted Lebanese Hezbollah commanders, prompting international calls for a rapid ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and damage.

