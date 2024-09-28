Israeli Strikes Escalate Conflict with Hezbollah in Beirut

The Israeli military late Friday advised residents in southern Beirut's densely populated suburbs to evacuate following strikes targeting Hezbollah's central headquarters. The order, issued by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee via X, instructed residents to move at least 500 meters away from three specific buildings, marking a first in such announcements.

A Hezbollah source confirmed to Reuters that leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was safe, while Iranian outlets echoed this sentiment. A senior Israeli official stated the attack primarily aimed at high-ranking Hezbollah commanders, although confirmation of Nasrallah's presence at the site was pending.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon condemned Nasrallah, labeling him a terrorist with American and Israeli blood on his hands, and emphasized the necessity of punishing such figures. Lebanon's health ministry reported two deaths and 76 injuries from the strikes, which prompted widespread destruction and marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

