Brazilian Supreme Court Orders Social Platform X to Pay $5 Million in Fines

In a decisive move, the Brazilian Supreme Court announced on Friday that social platform X must pay in excess of $5 million in outstanding fines to restore its operations in the country. This decision stems from a recent court document.

Earlier in the week, the platform, owned by tech magnate Elon Musk, claimed it had adhered to orders to halt the spread of misinformation and petitioned for the lifting of a ban imposed on it. However, Judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled that X and its legal representative in Brazil still owe a cumulative fine of 18.3 million reais ($3.4 million).

Moreover, the judge imposed an additional fine of 10 million reais ($1.8 million) due to a brief reactivation of the platform for some users last week. X remains suspended since late August in one of its largest markets for failing to comply with regulations concerning hate speech and local legal representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)