Karnataka's Controversial Hate Speech Bill Sparks Political Tensions

BJP leader B Y Vijayendra has launched a scathing attack against Karnataka's Congress government over the recently passed Hate Speech Bill, calling it an anti-democratic move. His remarks came during a protest in his Shikaripura constituency, where he accused the government of taking an anti-constitutional step.

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill has passed both houses of the state legislature, facing staunch opposition from BJP and JD(S). The Bill, which draws parallels to the state of emergency imposed in 1975 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, awaits Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's assent to become law.

Vijayendra emphasized that the BJP is organizing protests across the state against what it terms the unconstitutional actions of the Congress government. He asserted that the Bill suppresses press freedoms and opposition voices, adding that BJP leaders plan to meet the Governor to seek his intervention against the government's actions. The Bill proposes significant penalties for hate crimes, including imprisonment and fines.