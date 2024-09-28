Left Menu

Communal Tensions Flare in Dehradun Over Interfaith Relationship

Violent clashes erupted between two communities in Dehradun after a young Muslim girl was found with a Hindu man at a railway station. Over 100 people were charged with rioting. Tensions escalated further when a right-wing member's detention led to protests. The situation normalized after his clarification video.

Dehradun witnessed communal tensions as stones were hurled and two-wheelers damaged following the discovery of a 16-year-old Muslim girl with a Hindu man at a local railway station, officials reported.

More than 100 individuals were booked for rioting and stone-pelting Thursday night. A right-wing member was detained for questioning concerning the railway station vandalism.

The young couple, from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, faced queries from railway police, leading to community tensions and subsequent violence which was promptly handled by law enforcement. Protests ensued following the detention of right-wing member Vikas Verma but subsided after he clarified his detention status via social media.

