Left Menu

Bangladesh Hindu Leaders Push for Dedicated Political Representation Amidst Rising Violence

Hindu community leaders in Bangladesh are advocating for the formation of a dedicated political party to ensure their rights and safety amidst widespread violence and instability. Various proposals are under consideration, including establishing a separate party or reserving parliamentary seats, highlighting the community's urgent need for political mobilisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:19 IST
Bangladesh Hindu Leaders Push for Dedicated Political Representation Amidst Rising Violence
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, leaders of the Hindu community are advocating for political representation to safeguard their rights and ensure their safety amidst ongoing violence and instability. The urgency of their call is underscored by several propositions, including the formation of a dedicated political party or the reservation of parliamentary seats for minorities.

Key figures from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) and other organizations are spearheading discussions on these measures. BHBCOP presidium member Kajal Debnath revealed that three main opinions are on the table: reverting to the separate electorate system of 1954, creating a Hindu political party, or reserving seats in Parliament for minorities.

This movement follows unprecedented violence, particularly after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, which triggered protests and turmoil. Data from the BHBCOP indicates 2,010 attacks on the Hindu community, including incidents of murder, assault, sexual assault, and property damage, although official figures are unavailable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024