Bangladesh Hindu Leaders Push for Dedicated Political Representation Amidst Rising Violence

In Bangladesh, leaders of the Hindu community are advocating for political representation to safeguard their rights and ensure their safety amidst ongoing violence and instability. The urgency of their call is underscored by several propositions, including the formation of a dedicated political party or the reservation of parliamentary seats for minorities.

Key figures from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) and other organizations are spearheading discussions on these measures. BHBCOP presidium member Kajal Debnath revealed that three main opinions are on the table: reverting to the separate electorate system of 1954, creating a Hindu political party, or reserving seats in Parliament for minorities.

This movement follows unprecedented violence, particularly after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, which triggered protests and turmoil. Data from the BHBCOP indicates 2,010 attacks on the Hindu community, including incidents of murder, assault, sexual assault, and property damage, although official figures are unavailable.

(With inputs from agencies.)