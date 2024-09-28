Israel Mobilizes Reserve Battalions Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's military has announced the mobilization of three reserve battalions to strengthen its central command's defenses. The deployment comes as preparations intensify ahead of a period of Jewish holidays, which often see escalated tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank. The region has been a hotspot for conflict with Palestinian militants, especially amid Israel's continued war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement outlining the situational assessment prompting the call-up, mentioning that the reserve battalions will undertake operational activities to bolster defense efforts. The military did not provide further details on the deployment or the specific nature of the threats faced.

This strategic move reflects Israel's precautionary measures in anticipation of potential unrest, aiming to mitigate risks and maintain security across its territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)