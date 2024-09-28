Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah
The Israeli military announced on Saturday it had killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group's headquarters in Beirut. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has not issued any statement. Israel claims the elimination of Nasrallah marks the end of his 32-year leadership in Hezbollah.
The Israeli military announced on Saturday the death of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, purportedly killed in an airstrike targeting the group's headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah has not yet confirmed the status of Nasrallah, who has been the group's leader for 32 years. Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee declared on X that the military had 'eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.'
'Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world,' the Israeli military proclaimed in a post on X. This announcement follows a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and other areas of Lebanon on Saturday, adding to the massive attack launched a day prior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
