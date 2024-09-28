Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, along with other top commanders. His death is a significant blow to both Hezbollah and Iran. The attacks on Dahiyeh and other parts of Lebanon have caused residents to seek shelter elsewhere in Beirut.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been confirmed dead following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, the Iran-backed group announced on Saturday. The Israeli military claimed responsibility, stating the strike targeted Hezbollah's underground headquarters.
Nasrallah's death represents a major setback for Hezbollah and Iran, as he played a pivotal role in the regional 'Axis of Resistance.' Hezbollah vowed to continue its struggle against Israel in support of Gaza and Palestine and in defense of Lebanon.
Friday's targeted airstrike killed Nasrallah, another senior leader Ali Karaki, and several other commanders. Further strikes on Saturday caused massive explosions in Dahiyeh, compelling residents to evacuate to safer parts of Beirut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
