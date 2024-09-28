Escalating Conflict: Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Strikes

Smoke rose from Beirut's southern suburbs Saturday morning, as heavy airstrikes by Israel overnight resulted in the death of multiple Hezbollah commanders, including leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death, which could dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East. The UN reports an increase in displacement and casualties in Lebanon.

The strikes persisted into early Saturday, targeting Hezbollah sites. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the campaign against Hezbollah, dampening hopes for an international cease-fire.

