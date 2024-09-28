Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Israel has killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut. The attack dealt a significant blow to the Iran-backed group, further escalating tensions in the region. Alongside Nasrallah, deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was also killed, intensifying fears of broader conflict.

Updated: 28-09-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:22 IST
In a significant escalation in Middle Eastern tensions, Israel has killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut. The attack, which took place at the group's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, has dealt a powerful blow to the Iran-backed militia group.

The Israeli military announced on Saturday that Nasrallah was targeted in a strike conducted a day earlier. Hezbollah confirmed his death but did not specify the circumstances. Nasrallah's demise marks a massive setback for the organization as well as its backer, Iran, removing a key figure who played a crucial role in Hezbollah's operations.

In the same wave of attacks, a senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan, also lost his life. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant specified that their conflict is not with the Lebanese people, calling Nasrallah the 'murderer of thousands of Israelis and foreign citizens.' The situation remains volatile, with Hezbollah continuing its cross-border attacks and the Israeli military on high alert for broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

