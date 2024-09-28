Students Booked for AI-Generated Obscene Teacher Image
Two class IX students have been booked for creating and posting a morphed obscene image of a female teacher using AI. The incident came to light when the victim approached the police, resulting in an FIR under the IT Act and an ongoing investigation by the authorities.
- Country:
- India
Two class IX students have been booked by the Police for allegedly creating and posting an obscene, morphed image of their female teacher using AI tools on social media platforms. The complaint was filed on Thursday, prompting an FIR under the IT Act.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines Police Station, Manish Saxena, revealed on Saturday that an investigation has been initiated. The minors allegedly used online AI tools to generate and then disseminate the fake image across various social media platforms and groups.
Efforts are currently underway to remove the image from the web, with the investigation continuing to uncover more details about the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- obscene image
- students
- FIR
- teacher
- social media
- IT Act
- morphed image
- Civil Lines
- investigation
ALSO READ
Congress Workers Demand Arrest Over Hacked Social Media Post
Social Media Predator: 12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted
Punjab Man Sentenced to Death for Blasphemy on Social Media
PTA Clarifies Social Media Ban: Miscommunication or Policy?
Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Social Media Post Labeling Traditional Dance as Terroristic