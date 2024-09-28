Left Menu

Students Booked for AI-Generated Obscene Teacher Image

Two class IX students have been booked for creating and posting a morphed obscene image of a female teacher using AI. The incident came to light when the victim approached the police, resulting in an FIR under the IT Act and an ongoing investigation by the authorities.

Moradabad | Updated: 28-09-2024

Two class IX students have been booked by the Police for allegedly creating and posting an obscene, morphed image of their female teacher using AI tools on social media platforms. The complaint was filed on Thursday, prompting an FIR under the IT Act.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines Police Station, Manish Saxena, revealed on Saturday that an investigation has been initiated. The minors allegedly used online AI tools to generate and then disseminate the fake image across various social media platforms and groups.

Efforts are currently underway to remove the image from the web, with the investigation continuing to uncover more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

